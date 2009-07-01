Playboy Magazine
Vol. 56, no. 7 – July / August, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview33-36, 144-146
    Playboy Interview: Alec Baldwin
  2. Feature38-40, 150-152
    Raging Bulls
  3. Pictorial42-44, 47-48, 156-157
    Why we love the 70s
  4. Feature50-51
    Future Tense
  5. Pictorial55
    Queen of Convergence
  6. Feature58-59, 160
    Hi, I'm Billy Mays
  7. Fiction60
    Fahrenheit 451
  8. Pictorial68-71
    Double vision
  9. Feature74-77
    The manly art of grilling
  10. Feature79-82, 147-149
    The case of the missing G-spot
  11. Pictorial84-85, 89-90
    Playmates: Karissa and Kristina Shannon
  12. Feature94-97
    What's your HQ?
  13. 20Q99-100, 146
    Judd Apatow
  14. Feature102-105
    A Playboy pad: Manhattan loft
  15. Pictorial106, 109
    Electric ladyland
  16. Feature114, 116, 136, 138, 140, 142-143
    Smuggler's Blues
  17. Pictorial117-123
    How to take a bath
  18. Fiction125-126, 154-155
    Cell Mates
  19. Pictorial128, 131, 134
    Monica
