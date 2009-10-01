Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 56, no. 9 – October, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview39-40, 42, 46, 48, 110
    Playboy Interview: Woody Harrelson
  2. Feature50-52, 60, 112, 114
    Pirates of Somalia
  3. Pictorial54-59
    Girls of the ACC
  4. Feature62-64, 122-126
    Bad to the Bone
  5. Feature66, 68, 111
    Andy Richter
  6. Feature70-72
    Venus on the half shell
  7. Pictorial74, 80
    Playmate: Lindsey Gayle Evans
  8. Fiction84, 86, 126, 128-131
    Light, Sweet Crude
  9. 20Q89, 115-116
    Shawne Merriman
  10. Feature90-92, 116, 118
    Sex on campus 2009
  11. Feature98-99
    The golden age of pills
  12. Pictorial101, 104, 118, 120, 122
    Love bites
