Playboy Magazine
Vol. 56, no. 10 – November, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview37-40, 108-109
    Playboy Interview: Benicio Del Toro
  2. Feature42-44, 100, 102, 104-105
    A weird calm at the edge of the Abyss
  3. Pictorial46-48, 50
    A farewell to Farrah
  4. Feature52
    Burn after reading
  5. Pictorial54, 58
    The devil in Marge Simpson
  6. Fiction60, 62-63
    The Bone Church
  7. Feature67-68, 110-117
    The Hilliker Curse, Part IV
  8. Pictorial70, 76
    Playmate: Kelley Thompson
  9. Feature81-83, 120
    Playing for keeps
  10. Feature89-90, 106-107
    The woman who could think herself off!
  11. Pictorial92, 95, 99
    Alina Puscau
