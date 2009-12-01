Playboy Magazine


Vol. 56, no. 11 – December, 2009

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview41-42, 44, 77, 144-145
    Playboy Interview: James Cameron
  2. Feature47-50, 164
    The Original of Laura
  3. Pictorial53, 55-56
    Lolita
  4. Feature60, 62, 162
    Brothers in Arms
  5. Feature68-70, 72, 150-154, 156
    Dope
  6. Feature73-76
    Playboy's 2009 Music poll
  7. Pictorial78-83
    Sex in Cinema
  8. Pictorial88, 94
    Playmate: Crystal Harris
  9. Feature98-101
    No Reservations
  10. Feature103
    Dust in the Wind
  11. Pictorial104-105, 107
    Cheeky
  12. Feature111-112, 157-158, 160-161
    The triumph of the Conservative Underground
  13. Feature118
    The Book of Genesis
  14. 20Q128, 142
    Quinton "Rampage" Jackson
  15. Feature130-133
    Playboy gift guide
  16. Pictorial134, 137, 140
    Joanna
