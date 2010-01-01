Playboy Magazine
Vol. 57, no. 1 – January / February, 2010

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview45-48, 189, 192
    Playboy Interview: Sean Combs
  2. Feature50, 52, 183-186
    The Singularity
  3. Pictorial55, 57-58
    The notorious Tara Reid
  4. Fiction61-62, 173-178
    Animal Rescue
  5. Pictorial64-70
    The year in sex
  6. Feature73-74, 162, 164-166
    The Man who conned the Pentagon
  7. Feature76, 78-79
    The Kate Moss effect
  8. Pictorial82-83
    Playing hard to get
  9. Feature86
    A Cut Above
  10. Feature90-92, 168-172
    Giuseppe Petrosino and the Black Hand
  11. Pictorial94, 98, 101
    Playmate: Jaime Faith Edmondson
  12. Pictorial102
    Playmate: Heather Rae Young
  13. Feature108-113
    Cars of the year 2010
  14. 20Q120-121, 181-182
    Guy Fieri
  15. Pictorial122-129, 187-188
    Why We Love the 60s
  16. Feature130-132
    Cuba Libre
  17. Feature134-136, 179-180
    Of Love and Money
  18. Feature144-146, 148
    The New Modern Art
  19. Pictorial151-152, 154, 157, 159-160
    Playmate review
