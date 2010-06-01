Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 57, no. 5 – June, 2010

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-50, 52, 54, 56, 124
    Playboy Interview: Michael Savage
  2. Feature58, 60, 116, 118, 120-122
    The late shaft
  3. Pictorial62-63
    Juliana Goes
  4. Feature64, 66, 125-129
    The great Oom
  5. Feature68-69
    Old School
  6. Pictorial70-73
    Rearview
  7. Fiction74-76, 106, 108, 110-112
    The sexual life of savages
  8. Pictorial78, 82, 84
    Playmate: Katie Vernola
  9. 20Q87, 112, 114
    Russell Brand
  10. Feature88-89
    Rejected
  11. Feature94-96, 130-133, 136
    Baltimore heroes
  12. Pictorial98, 100, 105, 138
    PMOY: Hope Dworaczyk
The Playboy Masthead.
