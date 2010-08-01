Playboy Magazine
Vol. 57, no. 7 – August, 2010

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview35-38, 104, 106
    Playboy Interview: Dr. Cornel West
  2. Pictorial44-47, 49
    Endless Summer
  3. Fiction51-52, 98, 100-103
    Stardust
  4. Feature54, 56-57, 109-110
    Letter to Demi
  5. Feature58, 60, 111-114
    Supply side superhero
  6. Pictorial62, 67-68
    Playmate: Francesca Frigo
  7. 20Q73, 110-111
    Michael Cera
  8. Feature74-77
    Back in the Saddle
  9. Feature78-79
    Mexico: The inside dope
  10. Feature86-89
    Playboy's guide to America's greatest bars
  11. Pictorial90, 92-93, 97, 99
    Crista Flanagan
