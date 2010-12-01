Vol. 57, no. 11 – December, 2010
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 58-60, 162, 164Playboy Interview: Conan O'Brien
- Feature62, 64, 173, 180, 182, 184Vulture Capitalism
- Pictorial66-71Sex in Cinema 2010
- Feature73-75, 152(Secret) Marilyn
- Feature76, 78, 188Last Days on the Other Side of the Fences
- Pictorial80, 84Private Dancer
- Feature86-88The Palm Readers
- Feature90-93Holiday Spirit
- 20Q94, 165-166Olivia Wilde
- Fiction97-98, 154, 156Knock-Knock
- Feature100-10315 Innovations that will Change the World
- Pictorial106, 110-112Playmate: Ashley Hobbs
- Feature115-117Tip-off 2011
- Feature120-122, 169-172Hollywood Fixer
- Feature124-127Holiday Gift Guide
- Pictorial130-134, 136-137, 156, 158, 160Why we love the '80s
- Feature138-139If Celebrities were Snowmen
- Feature140, 142, 167-168City of Broken Dreams
- Pictorial144, 149-151Kendra Wilkinson