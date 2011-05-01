Vol. 58, no. 5 – May, 2011
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview37-40, 104-106Playboy Interview: Barney Frank
- Feature43-46, 100, 102, 104Scenes from a Revolution
- Pictorial49-52Lust in Space
- Fiction54, 56, 112-114Carcassonne
- Feature58-59Top Party Schools 2011
- Feature60, 109-110Socrates's Publicist
- Feature64-652011 Baseball Preview
- Pictorial66, 70-72Playmate: Sasha Bonilova
- Feature74-77Playboy Gourmand: Rare Beauty
- Feature78, 80, 106-108Who does James O'Keefe think he is?
- 20Q85, 114, 116-117Ed Helms
- Feature88, 90, 120Kovac's Gift
- Pictorial92, 95Karina Smirnoff