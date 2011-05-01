Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 58, no. 5 – May, 2011

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview37-40, 104-106
    Playboy Interview: Barney Frank
  2. Feature43-46, 100, 102, 104
    Scenes from a Revolution
  3. Pictorial49-52
    Lust in Space
  4. Fiction54, 56, 112-114
    Carcassonne
  5. Feature58-59
    Top Party Schools 2011
  6. Feature60, 109-110
    Socrates's Publicist
  7. Feature64-65
    2011 Baseball Preview
  8. Pictorial66, 70-72
    Playmate: Sasha Bonilova
  9. Feature74-77
    Playboy Gourmand: Rare Beauty
  10. Feature78, 80, 106-108
    Who does James O'Keefe think he is?
  11. 20Q85, 114, 116-117
    Ed Helms
  12. Feature88, 90, 120
    Kovac's Gift
  13. Pictorial92, 95
    Karina Smirnoff
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.