Vol. 58, no. 6 – June, 2011
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview47-48, 110-112, 116-118Playboy Interview: Lawrence O'Donnell
- Feature50-54, 106, 108, 110Shark!
- Pictorial57, 60-61, 118She Comes in Colors
- Fiction63, 127-128The Girl Next Door
- Feature66-68, 125-126The Daly Show!
- Feature70-73, 121, 1232011 Playboy sex survey
- Pictorial74, 80Playmate: Mei-Ling Lam
- Feature82-83, 119, 121Chef English major
- 20Q84-86, 131Louis C.K.
- Feature88-89Going Mobile
- Pictorial96, 98, 105Playmate of the Year: Claire Sinclair