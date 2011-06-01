Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 58, no. 6 – June, 2011

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47-48, 110-112, 116-118
    Playboy Interview: Lawrence O'Donnell
  2. Feature50-54, 106, 108, 110
    Shark!
  3. Pictorial57, 60-61, 118
    She Comes in Colors
  4. Fiction63, 127-128
    The Girl Next Door
  5. Feature66-68, 125-126
    The Daly Show!
  6. Feature70-73, 121, 123
    2011 Playboy sex survey
  7. Pictorial74, 80
    Playmate: Mei-Ling Lam
  8. Feature82-83, 119, 121
    Chef English major
  9. 20Q84-86, 131
    Louis C.K.
  10. Feature88-89
    Going Mobile
  11. Pictorial96, 98, 105
    Playmate of the Year: Claire Sinclair
The Playboy Masthead.
