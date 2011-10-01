Vol. 58, no. 10 – October, 2011
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56, 58-60Playboy Interview: Paul Rudd
- Feature63-64, 136, 138-142, 144, 146Bad, bad Lori Arnold
- Pictorial66, 68, 71, 126La Signora
- Fiction72, 74San Quentin
- Feature76-81The Weird art of Seduction
- Pictorial82, 86, 90Playmate: Amanda Cerny
- Feature98-99, 130, 132The Exegesis of Philip K. Dick
- Feature100, 102, 134-136How to Run a Mistress
- 20Q104, 128-129Gordon Ramsay
- Feature107-108, 122, 124-126The Island of Doctor Ivanov