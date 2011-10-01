Playboy Magazine


Vol. 58, no. 10 – October, 2011

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-54, 56, 58-60
    Playboy Interview: Paul Rudd
  2. Feature63-64, 136, 138-142, 144, 146
    Bad, bad Lori Arnold
  3. Pictorial66, 68, 71, 126
    La Signora
  4. Fiction72, 74
    San Quentin
  5. Feature76-81
    The Weird art of Seduction
  6. Pictorial82, 86, 90
    Playmate: Amanda Cerny
  7. Feature98-99, 130, 132
    The Exegesis of Philip K. Dick
  8. Feature100, 102, 134-136
    How to Run a Mistress
  9. 20Q104, 128-129
    Gordon Ramsay
  10. Feature107-108, 122, 124-126
    The Island of Doctor Ivanov
