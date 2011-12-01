Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 58, no. 12 – December, 2011

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 168, 170
    Playboy Interview: Craig Ferguson
  2. Feature66, 68-70, 162-164, 166-167
    The Resurrection of Tony Montana
  3. Pictorial72-77
    Sex in Cinema 2011
  4. Fiction79-80, 150, 152-154, 156-157
    Dark was the Night
  5. Feature82-83
    Dead Letter File
  6. Feature84, 86, 183-184, 186
    The Original Blonde
  7. Pictorial88-95, 158
    Gentlemen prefer Blondes
  8. Feature96-99, 180-182
    The Fighter
  9. Pictorial102, 106-107
    Playmate: Rainy Day Jordan
  10. 20Q119-120, 178
    Kaley Cuoco
  11. Feature122-125
    Playboy's tip-off 2012
  12. Feature128-130, 172-174, 176, 178
    Krassner vs. Breitbart
  13. Feature132-135
    The Playboy Holiday Gift Guide
  14. Feature138-140
    The Ancient and Unspeakable Ones
  15. Pictorial142, 146, 148
    The Queen of Hearts
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.