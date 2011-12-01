Vol. 58, no. 12 – December, 2011
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-64, 168, 170Playboy Interview: Craig Ferguson
- Feature66, 68-70, 162-164, 166-167The Resurrection of Tony Montana
- Pictorial72-77Sex in Cinema 2011
- Fiction79-80, 150, 152-154, 156-157Dark was the Night
- Feature82-83Dead Letter File
- Feature84, 86, 183-184, 186The Original Blonde
- Pictorial88-95, 158Gentlemen prefer Blondes
- Feature96-99, 180-182The Fighter
- Pictorial102, 106-107Playmate: Rainy Day Jordan
- 20Q119-120, 178Kaley Cuoco
- Feature122-125Playboy's tip-off 2012
- Feature128-130, 172-174, 176, 178Krassner vs. Breitbart
- Feature132-135The Playboy Holiday Gift Guide
- Feature138-140The Ancient and Unspeakable Ones
- Pictorial142, 146, 148The Queen of Hearts