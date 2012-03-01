Playboy Magazine
Vol. 59, no. 2 – March, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-56, 123-124
    Playboy Interview: Paul Krugman
  2. Feature58-62, 125-128
    Superhuman
  3. Pictorial65-66, 68
    Red-hot Rio
  4. Fiction70, 72, 133-136
    The Oprah Master's son
  5. Feature74-77
    The Playboy Club in Space
  6. Feature78, 129-130, 132
    The Weird World of Biopolitics
  7. Pictorial82, 93
    Playmate: Lisa Seiffert
  8. 20Q100-101, 138, 141
    David Cross
  9. Feature102-105
    Power to the People
  10. Feature107-109, 118, 120-122
    Smoke
  11. Pictorial110, 112, 117
    Fight Club
