Vol. 59, no. 4 – May, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview49-52, 116, 118-119
    Playboy Interview: David Brooks
  2. Feature55-56, 122-124
    So You Want to Hire a Lobbyist
  3. Pictorial58, 60, 62
    The Body Electric
  4. Feature64, 66, 131-134
    #BORSCHTBELTREDUX
  5. Feature69-70, 134-136, 138, 141
    The Hit King
  6. Feature70-71
    Playboy's 2012 Baseball Preview
  7. Fiction73, 120-121
    Hollywood Patrol
  8. 20Q74, 76, 122
    Chris Evans
  9. Feature78-81
    The Super Psyche
  10. Pictorial82, 86, 88
    Playmate: Nikki Leigh
  11. Feature92-95
    Playboy Pad: Art House
  12. Feature100-102, 124, 126, 128-131
    Disappearance in the East
  13. Feature104-107
    The 25 Greatest Rides
  14. Pictorial108, 111, 115
    May Andersen
