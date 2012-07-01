Vol. 59, no. 6 – July / August, 2012
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-58, 158-159Playboy Interview: Charlie Sheen
- Feature60-62, 152, 154, 156-157How we Lost the Good War
- Pictorial65-66Model Mayhem
- Fiction69, 180, 182-184Live by Night
- Feature70-73, 189The Lost Photos of Jack Kerouac
- Feature75-76, 160, 162-163The Iconoclast
- Feature84-86, 170, 172, 174Beyond The Sky
- Pictorial88-91The Bronze Age
- Feature92-93, 104, 185-186, 188-189The Talented Mr. K
- Feature98-102America's best bars 2012
- Pictorial106, 111-113Playmate: Shelby Chesnes
- Feature126-128, 175-176Father Knows Worst
- Feature135-136, 164-165Shattered Genius
- 20Q138, 190, 193Andy Samberg
- Pictorial144, 147, 150-151Jenny McCarthy