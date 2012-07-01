Playboy Magazine
Vol. 59, no. 6 – July / August, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-58, 158-159
    Playboy Interview: Charlie Sheen
  2. Feature60-62, 152, 154, 156-157
    How we Lost the Good War
  3. Pictorial65-66
    Model Mayhem
  4. Fiction69, 180, 182-184
    Live by Night
  5. Feature70-73, 189
    The Lost Photos of Jack Kerouac
  6. Feature75-76, 160, 162-163
    The Iconoclast
  7. Feature84-86, 170, 172, 174
    Beyond The Sky
  8. Pictorial88-91
    The Bronze Age
  9. Feature92-93, 104, 185-186, 188-189
    The Talented Mr. K
  10. Feature98-102
    America's best bars 2012
  11. Pictorial106, 111-113
    Playmate: Shelby Chesnes
  12. Feature126-128, 175-176
    Father Knows Worst
  13. Feature135-136, 164-165
    Shattered Genius
  14. 20Q138, 190, 193
    Andy Samberg
  15. Pictorial144, 147, 150-151
    Jenny McCarthy
