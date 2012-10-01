Vol. 59, no. 8 – October, 2012
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-66, 133-135Playboy Interview: Lee Child
- Feature69-70, 136-140The Redemption of a Sneaker Pimp
- Pictorial73Czech Mate
- Feature78-80, 83-84Gilding the Gridiron
- Feature86-87Top 10 Party schools
- Feature90-91, 145-146, 148Playboy Classic: Stephen Hawking
- 20Q92, 150, 153Dax Shepard
- Pictorial94, 98-100Playmate: Pamela Horton
- Feature104, 106, 142-144The Gaming Gold Rush?
- Feature108-111Playboy's NFL Preview
- Fiction113-114, 126, 128-132Circuit Builders
- Pictorial118-125Girls of the Big Ten