Playboy Magazine
Vol. 59, no. 8 – October, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-66, 133-135
    Playboy Interview: Lee Child
  2. Feature69-70, 136-140
    The Redemption of a Sneaker Pimp
  3. Pictorial73
    Czech Mate
  4. Feature78-80, 83-84
    Gilding the Gridiron
  5. Feature86-87
    Top 10 Party schools
  6. Feature90-91, 145-146, 148
    Playboy Classic: Stephen Hawking
  7. 20Q92, 150, 153
    Dax Shepard
  8. Pictorial94, 98-100
    Playmate: Pamela Horton
  9. Feature104, 106, 142-144
    The Gaming Gold Rush?
  10. Feature108-111
    Playboy's NFL Preview
  11. Fiction113-114, 126, 128-132
    Circuit Builders
  12. Pictorial118-125
    Girls of the Big Ten
The Playboy Masthead.
