Vol. 59, no. 9 – November, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 128, 130
    Playboy Interview: Stephen Colbert
  2. Feature67-68, 139-140
    Screwed
  3. Feature71, 146, 148-150
    Playboy Classic: Fidel Castro
  4. Pictorial73, 77
    La Strada
  5. Feature79, 122, 124-126
    Why is everyone talking at me?
  6. 20Q85-86, 153
    Krysten Ritter
  7. Fiction89, 134, 136, 138-139
    The Great Cummerbund Steeplechase
  8. Pictorial90, 94-96
    Playmate: Britany Nola
  9. Feature100, 102, 141-143
    After Atwater
  10. Feature104-109
    Being Bond
  11. Pictorial112-121, 144-145
    Hef's girlfriends
