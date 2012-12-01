Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 59, no. 10 – December, 2012

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-72, 180-181
    Playboy Interview: Quentin Tarantino
  2. Feature75-78, 182-185
    The Secret life of Whitey Bulger
  3. Pictorial80-85
    2012 Sex in Cinema
  4. Feature87-88, 192, 194, 196, 198
    Inside the head of football's greatest nerd
  5. Feature90-91
    Artist LeRoy Neiman
  6. Pictorial93
    Red Hot in Rio
  7. Feature99-100, 166-169
    Rebel Nation
  8. Feature101
    Playboy's College Hoops preview '12-'13
  9. 20Q104, 106, 198, 200
    Padma Lakshmi
  10. Feature108, 176, 178-179
    Adopting Africa
  11. Pictorial110, 114
    Playmate: Amanda Streich
  12. Feature123-126
    How to party like a gentleman
  13. Feature129-130, 160, 162, 164-165
    Law and Disorder
  14. Fiction132, 185-187
    Blind Call
  15. Feature141, 170, 172-173
    Playboy Classic: Jack Nicholson
  16. Feature142-145
    All Wrapped Up
  17. Feature147-148, 188-191
    Sugar on Top
  18. Pictorial150, 152, 158-159, 173-174
    The Nude Marilyn
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.