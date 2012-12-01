Vol. 59, no. 10 – December, 2012
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-72, 180-181Playboy Interview: Quentin Tarantino
- Feature75-78, 182-185The Secret life of Whitey Bulger
- Pictorial80-852012 Sex in Cinema
- Feature87-88, 192, 194, 196, 198Inside the head of football's greatest nerd
- Feature90-91Artist LeRoy Neiman
- Pictorial93Red Hot in Rio
- Feature99-100, 166-169Rebel Nation
- Feature101Playboy's College Hoops preview '12-'13
- 20Q104, 106, 198, 200Padma Lakshmi
- Feature108, 176, 178-179Adopting Africa
- Pictorial110, 114Playmate: Amanda Streich
- Feature123-126How to party like a gentleman
- Feature129-130, 160, 162, 164-165Law and Disorder
- Fiction132, 185-187Blind Call
- Feature141, 170, 172-173Playboy Classic: Jack Nicholson
- Feature142-145All Wrapped Up
- Feature147-148, 188-191Sugar on Top
- Pictorial150, 152, 158-159, 173-174The Nude Marilyn