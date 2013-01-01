Playboy Magazine
Vol. 60, no. 1 – January / February, 2013

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 171-172
    Playboy Interview: Matt Damon
  2. Pictorial70, 72-74, 79
    Paz De La Huerta
  3. Feature80, 82, 166-169
    The Miami zombie
  4. Feature92-94, 169-170
    Chasing Moriarity
  5. 20Q97, 186-187
    Scott Speedman
  6. Pictorial98, 102-104
    Playmate: Karina Marie
  7. Feature108-113
    Cars of the Year 2013
  8. Fiction114-116, 160, 162-164
    Keller at Sea
  9. Pictorial118, 120, 123-124
    Playmate: Shawn Dillon
  10. Pictorial136-141
    The year in Sex
  11. Feature143, 172-175
    Playboy Classic: Salman Rushdie
  12. Feature144-146, 148, 175-178
    Crowdsourcing the car of the future
  13. Pictorial149, 151-152, 155-156, 159
    Playmate Review
