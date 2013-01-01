Vol. 60, no. 1 – January / February, 2013
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-64, 171-172Playboy Interview: Matt Damon
- Pictorial70, 72-74, 79Paz De La Huerta
- Feature80, 82, 166-169The Miami zombie
- Feature92-94, 169-170Chasing Moriarity
- 20Q97, 186-187Scott Speedman
- Pictorial98, 102-104Playmate: Karina Marie
- Feature108-113Cars of the Year 2013
- Fiction114-116, 160, 162-164Keller at Sea
- Pictorial118, 120, 123-124Playmate: Shawn Dillon
- Pictorial136-141The year in Sex
- Feature143, 172-175Playboy Classic: Salman Rushdie
- Feature144-146, 148, 175-178Crowdsourcing the car of the future
- Pictorial149, 151-152, 155-156, 159Playmate Review