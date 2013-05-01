Vol. 60, no. 4 – May, 2013
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-62, 136-138Playboy Interview: J.J. Abrams
- Feature64-66, 120, 122-125El Gringo Loco
- Pictorial68-69This Side of Paradise
- Fiction74, 126-127Cannibal
- 20Q76-78, 135-136Peter Dinklage
- Feature80, 128-130Sale of the Century
- Feature82-84Retro Renovation
- Feature86-89The New Grand Tour
- Feature90-93Cracking the Bar Code
- Pictorial94, 99-100Playmate: Kristen Nicole
- Feature105, 141-142, 145Playboy Classic: Muhammad Ali
- Feature109-110, 132-134The Accidental Capitalist
- Pictorial112, 119The Diamond Heiress