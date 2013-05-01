Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 60, no. 4 – May, 2013

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-62, 136-138
    Playboy Interview: J.J. Abrams
  2. Feature64-66, 120, 122-125
    El Gringo Loco
  3. Pictorial68-69
    This Side of Paradise
  4. Fiction74, 126-127
    Cannibal
  5. 20Q76-78, 135-136
    Peter Dinklage
  6. Feature80, 128-130
    Sale of the Century
  7. Feature82-84
    Retro Renovation
  8. Feature86-89
    The New Grand Tour
  9. Feature90-93
    Cracking the Bar Code
  10. Pictorial94, 99-100
    Playmate: Kristen Nicole
  11. Feature105, 141-142, 145
    Playboy Classic: Muhammad Ali
  12. Feature109-110, 132-134
    The Accidental Capitalist
  13. Pictorial112, 119
    The Diamond Heiress
The Playboy Masthead.
