Playboy Magazine
Vol. 60, no. 6 – July / August, 2013

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-68, 186-188
    Playboy Interview: Sean Hannity
  2. Feature71-74, 192, 194-196
    Deported Warriors
  3. Feature76-80
    Playboy's Best Bars 2013
  4. Feature82, 84-85, 160, 162-165
    Chasing the Dragon
  5. Pictorial90
    Body Heat
  6. Feature97-98, 100-101
    The Still Life
  7. Fiction103, 177-181
    The Marlbane Manchester Musser award
  8. 20Q104-106, 165-166
    Armie Hammer
  9. Feature119-120, 167-170
    Brewster's Ark
  10. Feature122, 124-125, 172-176
    The Diceman Recometh
  11. Pictorial128, 133-134
    Playmate: Val Keil
  12. Feature138-141
    Let's Get Small
  13. Feature145-147, 189-192
    Fast Eddie's Last Stand
  14. Feature148-151
    Cover Story
  15. Pictorial153
    La Beaute
The Playboy Masthead.
