Playboy Magazine
Vol. 60, no. 10 – December, 2013

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-70, 167-168
    Playboy Interview: Ray Kelly
  2. Feature73-76, 159, 161-163, 165
    The Truth shall set you Free
  3. Pictorial78-79
    Snow Angel
  4. Feature85, 176-179
    Three Minutes
  5. Feature91-92, 172-175
    Turned On
  6. Pictorial100-101, 105-106
    House Call
  7. Fiction109, 169-172
    Six soldiers of Fortune
  8. Feature111-115
    The year in Sex
  9. Feature115-118
    Sex in Cinema
  10. Feature125-127, 179, 181-183
    Criminal Mind
  11. Feature129-132
    Game Changers
  12. Feature134-135, 153, 155-157
    Public Enemy Number One
The Playboy Masthead.
