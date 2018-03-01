Playboy Magazine
Vol. 65, no. 2 – March / April, 2018

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview47
    Playboy Interview: John Krasinski
  2. Pictorial56
    SHE'S A RAINBOW
  3. Feature62
    THE GENDER REVOLUTION
  4. Feature65
    The PLAYBOY PHILOSOPHY
  5. Feature66
    SORRY NOT SORRY
  6. Feature68
    PRETTY HURTS
  7. Feature70
    HELP WANTED
  8. Feature73
    SUBJECT, VERB, OBJECT
  9. Feature74
    YOU BETTER WORK
  10. Pictorial78
    THE WOMAN WHO FELL TO EARTH
  11. 20Q94
    JESSE PLEMONS
  12. Pictorial106
    EASTERN PROMISE
  13. Fiction114
    KILLING TOWN BY MICKEY SPILLANE & MAX ALLAN COLLINS
  14. Pictorial120
    Bird of Paradise
  15. Feature136
    POWERNAP
  16. Fiction146
    GO, SPACE RACER!
  17. Pictorial154
    WHEN IN ROME
