Playboy Magazine
Vol. 66, no. 4 – Fall, 2019

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Playmate74
    top down
  2. Playmate124
    better nature
  3. Pictorial144
    wild in love: kylie jenner by travis scott
  4. Playmate166
    DESERT SOLITAIRE
  5. Let's Play14
    Emilia Ortiz
  6. Departments22
    Man in His Domain: Keith Hufnagel
  7. Advisor31
    The Playboy Advisor
  8. Travel44
    On Thin Ice
  9. Race58
    The Pleasure of Not Being Respectable
  10. Departments26
    Norton's Noir Nouveau
  11. Departments18
    Wits and Giggles
  12. Departments29
    My Pleasure
  13. Feature86
    School of Pop, starring King Princess
The Playboy Masthead.
