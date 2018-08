“In 2015, at the peak of the recession and after the initial shock had dissipated, everyone around me went about their lives in a zombie-like state, fazed, numb. It was almost like a kind of collective depression was thick in the air. And it was at that point that I started finding it hard to contain myself in bed. I wanted more, and of more variety,” Tsiopos says. He was not the only one reporting a heightened state of sexuality in the midst of an economic slump. Most of his friends shared the same surrealist feeling of living in a country that was sinking to an economic, but also political and psychological low point, while at the same time wrestling with a sexual drive that was mounting.







Both Tsiopos and his friends are far from alone. True, since 2009, the southeast Mediterranean country has witnessed its economic output go down by 26 percent, unemployment hover around 22 percent, and three-quarters of its young graduates leave it in search of greener pastures. At the exact same time, however, Greek men aged between 25 and 64 have been having 35 percent more sex than what they used to have before the crisis, according to a recent research paper titled “Uncertainty in Negotiations Becomes Certainty in Sex,” which was done on 600 Greek men by the Andrology Institute of Athens . The reason? You may want to blame civilization.Civilization is built on the repression of sexuality , said Austrian neurologist and much-revered but also equally debated founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud in the early 20th century. And, that’s what, more or less, the lead author of the study and president of the Andrology Institute, Konstantinos Konstantinidis, says to explain the findings of his survey, which inquired into things like the frequency of sexual activity and the quality of desire. Once the establishment that serves to keep you socialized collapses and employment becomes unemployment or safety becomes unsafety, but also, generally, on a personal level, the order you previously knew devolves into mayhem, anger wakes the beast inside you, says Konstantinidis.Tsiopos has seen this anger turn into eroticism and offers quantifiable proof for that. Before the crisis broke out in 2009, he had had sex twice a week. Over the past years, he says he has doubled this to four times weekly, while lately he has even set a personal high with multiple times a day . “It is a drug. It is a drug that makes me feel only well. I feel like a savage,” he says. More than that, he has also started enriching his sexual life with sadomasochistic toys , an experimentation he thinks he should have tried out far earlier for he now finds it “salvaging.”