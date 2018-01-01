“I was in shock. For many days, I fluctuated between wanting to break anything made of glass into thousands of pieces—these were the same people that had promised me a great future, the powers-that-be that candidly shook hands with me when on my first day at work—and staying in bed under the comfort of my blanket all day. Soon afterwards, my father died from a heart attack, and for a moment, I thought God was playing some kind of ugly joke on me.”



Logically and by society’s standards, a person losing his father and job will most probably spiral into depression, all previous signs of vitality and thirst for life or sex going down the drain. It’s not that Mike T., who grew up in a single-parent family by his father’s side and developed a strong attachment to him, didn’t grieve for his father’s passing. It’s that at the same time he started having more sex—several times a day.



“I was crying in the morning, then literally begging my girlfriend to go for more and more rounds in the evening. I don’t know what’s been happening to me. I must admit I am a petty excuse of a human being—jobless, an orphan and overly sexed up,” he says.



As early as the turn of the 20th century, Austrian psychoanalyst, writer, teacher and close colleague of Freud, Otto Rank, theorized that sex can be an effective panacea. Sex becomes a "screen for terror," blocking out the fear of death, said Rank, because it is an intense experience, one of the few activities with an innate power to counter the terrible pain of loss. A person who has more sex after experiencing a loss of any sort, is a person who wants to control their own mortality and a way to do this is by “inviting the beast,” as Konstantinidis puts it.



“What’s the opposite of death?” asks Konstantinidis. The opposite of death is desire, he says, adding that no one should be surprised at seeing an increased libido at hospitals or in those who cater for a dying relative or a sick friend (and this falls evenly upon genders). “Where there is the force of death, actual death, but also a symbolic one manifested through a crisis, there is also the struggle of the opposite force, libido, life,” says Konstantinidis. “It’s no wonder why funerals have been called the great corrupters.”

