And the Winner Is? Not Women

And then came this year, where the Academy didn’t even pretend to include us. Not only are we continuing to let this slide, Jimmy, the slide is now tilted in the opposite direction. And that’s the notable part. It’s not that they don’t realize we’re feeling undervalued. It’s that they don’t care.In 2018, there were, as always, many worthy movies directed by women—Leave No Trace, The Rider, Destroyer, Private Life, Madeline’s Madeline, to name a few. But in terms of the generally agreed-upon rules that Oscar movies seem to follow, Can You Ever Forgive Me? hit all the marks. It’s based on a true story that takes place in 1980s New York during the height of the AIDS epidemic. It centers around the friendship between two lonely eccentrics, played by Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy. It’s full of Oscar-clip moments, but they're as a pleasant side effect instead of the entire cynical impetus for its existence. It’s also just a really good movie. I saw it in the theater, and it reminded me of seeing movies as a kid. You walk out feeling like you’ve just had a full meal. Afterward, I said, “There’s no way Marielle Heller won’t get nominated for best director.”She didn’t. Which teaches us two valuable lessons. One, I need to stop making pronouncements to friends. Two, the Academy allocates its awards carefully. For it did, indeed, deem Can You Ever Forgive Me? award-worthy, to a point. McCarthy and Grant both received acting nominations, as did Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty for Best Adapted Screenplay. It’s Heller who received nothing, and the film itself wasn’t nominated for Best Picture, despite there being two slots to spare (eight films were nominated this year out of a maximum of 10.) The Academy had a chance to move the needle by adding another woman’s name to its flimsy lifetime list and opted against it. It’s a classic Academy move. Nominate a woman-directed film for a bunch of other awards to hide the fact that you’re not nominating the director herself, which also serves the convenient dual purpose of reminding the director of her place.