And the Winner Is? Not Women

And thus, a vicious circle continues. Films directed by women aren’t invested in … and so they don’t win the big awards. Because they don’t win the big awards … future films by women directors aren’t invested in. Movies directed by women about women are called small. Movies directed by men about women are called masterpieces.



It would be nice if I could end on a hopeful note. Perhaps I could mention more women finally getting offered big Hollywood directing jobs, like Hannah Marks directing John Green’s Turtles All the Way Down, or Chloe Zhao directing the Marvel movie, The Eternals? I’m happy to hear about those jobs, for sure. Give us all the jobs. But it’s annoying that this is history-making news, that there’s still a feeling of women being done favors, or that we’ve proved ourselves at last. If anything, it’s the system that has something to prove to us. It’s rude and weird that we have to sit through another ceremony where the only ones to cheer on are men. I’ve lost track of whether there’s going to be an actual host, but my nominee is Frances McDormand doing her exact same speech, same dress, same hair, same everything, just so there’s a visual of how the gaps between women nominees grew wider, not narrower, this year.



I grew up loving movies and wanting to make them. I still do. One of the most challenging parts of being an adult is realizing that the majority of influences that shaped me, that made me who I am, were conceived by men. It’s time to build a new system. One that doesn’t revolve around the attainment of a tiny man covered in gold leaf, to conceal his actual worth.



Is that hopeful enough?

Starlee Kine is a writer and radio producer. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times Magazine and California Sunday, and she has been featured on This American Life and was an editorial advisor for the S-Town podcast.